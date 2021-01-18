Kyrie Irving Bought Home for George Floyd's Family, Per Stephen Jackson

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving recently purchased a house for the family of George Floyd, according to Stephen Jackson.

The former NBA guard and close friend of the Floyd family provided the update on Etan Thomas' The Rematch podcast.

Irving has been heavily involved in philanthropy, largely doing so behind the scenes and having his generosity be revealed later by others. The Nets star donated $1.5 million to WNBA players who sat out the 2020 season amid COVID-19, donated $323,000 to food banks to help struggling families and donated food and masks to his late mother's Native American tribe.

