AP College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Week 9 Rankings Released

A chaotic week of college basketball saw five of the Top 10 teams lose games, leading to a lot of movement in the latest Associated Press poll.

Gonzaga and Baylor continue to separate themselves from the pack at No. 1 and No. 2, but the rest of the country is experiencing plenty of parity. Michigan suffered its first loss of the season, while Texas, Kansas, Creighton and Wisconsin also had setbacks.

In addition, Duke is now unranked to join fellow top programs like North Carolina and Kentucky outside the Top 25.

Here is what the voters now see as the Top 25 going into Week 9.

AP Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Iowa

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Michigan

8. Houston

9. Kansas

10. Wisconsin

11. Creighton

12. Texas Tech

13. Virginia

14. West Virginia

15. Ohio State

16. Virginia Tech

17. Minnesota

18. Alabama

19. Missouri

20. Clemson

21. Oregon

22. Illinois

23. Connecticut

24. UCLA

25. Saint Louis

The most notable part of the poll is the teams that are missing, notably blue bloods Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky. Duke dropped out of the Top 25 after a loss to Virginia Tech, leaving a ranking we haven't seen in almost 60 years:

There was also movement within the rankings, with no team having a bigger impact than Michigan.

The Wolverines looked like a title favorite Tuesday, dominating Wisconsin in a 77-54 win. Against a tough defensive team, Michigan led by as many as 40 points and shot 51.6 percent from the field.

Things couldn't have been much different Saturday as Michigan suffered a 75-57 loss to Minnesota. The team shot 39.3 percent with 20 turnovers in a miserable offensive performance.

The loss came without guard Eli Brooks, who was out with an injury. Head coach Juwan Howard said his absence was significant.

"It is not a surprise to the team or the staff that Eli Brooks means a lot to this group," Howard said after the game. "With his leadership and also his play on both ends of the floor, you can see that he was truly missed."

It still leaves questions going forward about Michigan, which stayed put at No. 7 in the rankings. Wisconsin fell from No. 9 to No. 10, while Minnesota rose from 23rd to 17th.

The Big 12 also saw some shake-ups during the week, including a notable Texas Tech upset win over Texas that featured a game-winner from Mac McClung:

McClung, a Georgetown transfer, scored 24 in the close loss to Baylor later in the week. He leads the Red Raiders with 16.3 points per game and has the squad up to No. 12 in the rankings.

Texas saw a slight drop from No. 4 to No. 5.

Kansas also slipped in the poll from No. 6 to No. 9 after a loss to Oklahoma State, showing the depth in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball.

Alabama was one of the top risers thanks to blowout victories over Kentucky and Arkansas, entering the poll at No. 18.

In the Big East, Butler provided the biggest shocker of the week with a 70-66 overtime win over Creighton. The Bulldogs had lost seven of their first 10 games but played excellent defense to knock off one of the top teams in the country.

It's clearly difficult to keep winning every week this season, which makes Gonzaga and Baylor so impressive.

Gonzaga trailed by 10 early against Saint Mary's but had little trouble pulling away for a 73-59 win. It's hard to imagine anyone beats the Bulldogs before the NCAA tournament, but upsets always happen in college basketball.

Fans should expect more in a week that features marquee games like Kansas at Baylor, Duke at Louisville and UConn at Creighton.