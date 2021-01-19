2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

7 of 8

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes

11-2, NET: 3, KenPom: 3

Texas was our fourth No. 1 seed one week ago, but the Longhorns dropped a home game to Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Michigan was in line to take Texas' spot, but the Wolverines lost by 18 at Minnesota on Saturday.

Thus, welcome back, Iowa.

Since giving away a game at Minnesota in which they led by seven in the final minute of regulation, the Hawkeyes have won five in a row, four of them by at least 15 points. The most recent of those victories was a 96-73 road drubbing of Northwestern on Sunday.

As a vivid reminder of what this team can do when things are clicking, Iowa turned a one-point deficit into a 23-point lead in less than 13 minutes of game time—and NPOY favorite Luka Garza didn't even have that good of a game, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes will host Indiana this Thursday for a chance to both remain on the top line and knock the Hoosiers out of the projected field.

No. 3 Villanova Wildcats

8-1, NET: 8, KenPom: 4

Remember these guys?

Villanova hasn't played since Dec. 23, but it should finally be returning to action on Tuesday night against Seton Hall—a tournament-caliber team squarely on the bubble and in dire need of a marquee victory. Wouldn't be surprising if the Wildcats let that one slip away while getting back up to speed, but they did have the most turnover-averse offense in the country back when they were regularly playing games.

No. 2 Baylor Bears

13-0, NET: 1, KenPom: 2

It was tempting to push Baylor up to No. 1 overall after a week in which it won by eight at Texas Tech and somewhat easily took care of business at home against Kansas.

But let's make sure not to get too caught up in the moment. After all, Baylor entered this week with just one Quadrant 1 win compared to Gonzaga's four—each of which were on neutral courts against teams in the top 20 on our overall seed list.

It's a debate that doesn't really matter since Baylor and Gonzaga wouldn't face each other until the national championship regardless. And there's no point in losing sleep over it right now when Baylor still has road games remaining against Texas, West Virginia and Kansas.

Because of that remaining schedule, if both teams go undefeated, the Bears would almost certainly get the No. 1 overall seed ahead of the Zags.

The moral of the story, though, is that Baylor and Gonzaga are on a tier by themselves. Even if Baylor had lost to Kansas on Monday night, it likely still would have remained our No. 2 overall seed.

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

14-0, NET: 2, KenPom: 1

For the first time in a while, Gonzaga looked mortal this week.

The Zags would eventually win the game by 25, but they only led Pepperdine by four at halftime on Thursday. Two days later, they trailed Saint Mary's by 10 midway through the first half prior to entering the break on a 20-3 run and ultimately winning by 14.

That 73-59 win over Saint Mary's was also the first time this season that Gonzaga was held below 85 points. Maybe the Bulldogs are subconsciously taking their foot off the gas a bit to save some fuel for March?

As long as they don't start playing games that come right down to the wire, though, Gonzaga will remain locked in as either the No. 1 or No. 2 overall seed. Baylor could definitely bypass the Bulldogs, but it feels like it would take a substantial development for any other team to do so.