Ranking the 5 'Greatest Teams' in College Football Since 2000

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

After a dominant 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the national championship game to cap off an undefeated season, there is little question Alabama was the best team in college football in 2020.

But the best team ever?

"I think we're the best team to ever play," Alabama quarterback Mac Jones told reporters. "There's no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again."

Last year's Heisman Trophy winner and leader of the 2019 national champion LSU Tigers, Joe Burrow, was recently asked who would win if that team faced off against this year's Alabama team.

"I think everyone knows the answer to that question... I don't even have to say it," Burrow told reporters.

While that argument persists, there are a number of other teams from the last 20 years of college football history that also belong in the conversation of "Greatest Team of All Time" that seems to pop up every year now.

For the record, the 1971 Nebraska Cornhuskers team that went 13-0 and beat the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 teams in the final AP poll along the way still has a pretty strong claim to the title, but for the sake of this debate, we're focusing solely on 2000 to now.

Based on a combination of point differential, quality of wins and overall roster talent, here's how we would rank the five best of the last 21 years.