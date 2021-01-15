US Figure Skating Championships 2021 Results for Ladies Free Skate, Rhythm Dance

John Locher/Associated Press

The pairing of Madison Chock and Evan Bates needed an epic performance in order to top the 89.66 points set by Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue to nab first place at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

They ended up setting a competition record with the highest score in rhythm dance with 90.10 points.

Still trying to catch their breath, the pair celebrated inside the spectator-less Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Friday as their score was announced.

Chock and Bates scored 51.66 on their executed elements (including straight-line lift four, diagonal-step sequence four and sequential twizzles) and added 38.44 on their program components, highlighted by a 9.75 on interpretation of music and timing.

The pair, which has been skating together since 2011, entered the championships as the fourth-ranked duo in the world after the 2019-20 season. They begin 2021 with their third gold medal on the country's biggest stage after previously winning in 2014-15 and 2019-20.

Championship Rhythm Dance

1. Madison Chock and Evan Bates, 90.10

2. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, 89.66

3. Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, 85.28

4. Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, 80.10

5. Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov, 71.11

6. Lorraine McNamara and Anton Spiridonov, 65.87

7. Eva Pate and Logan Bye, 64.37

8. Livvy Shilling and Alexander Petrov, 53.81

9. Hilary Asher and Ryan O'Donnell, 51.38

10. Breelie Taylor and Tyler Vollmer, 39.40

11. Cara Murphy and Joshua Levitt, 36.62

Until Chock and Bates took the ice to defend their title, the gold was seemingly all lined up for Hubbell and Donohue, who were the fourth duo to perform and set the bar high.

Hubbell and Donohue earned 51.66 points on their executed elements and 38.44 on their program components, with their pattern dance-type step earning an impressive 12.34.

None of the next four pairings came close to topping their score as the majority of the field finished well below the 80 threshold. Only the pairings of Caroline Green/Michael Parsons and Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker came close, and the latter still finished four points below Hubbell and Bates.

The No. 1 pair in the world held on until Chock and Bates, the final performers, entered the rink. Only a few minutes later, U.S. Figure Skating history had been made, Hubbell and Donohue were dethroned, and the return of Chock and Bates to the top of the podium had been cemented.