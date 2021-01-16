Contracts NBA Teams Would Love to Trade

1 of 5

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Eric Gordon

Contract Balance: Four years, $75.6 million (final season of $20.9 million is non-guaranteed unless he makes an All-Star roster or team wins the championship before 2023-24)



The Rockets ducked the luxury tax as part of the James Harden trade. Who could have predicted that, aside from everyone?

What happens next is a little fuzzy. They should be in full-on rebuild mode, but they don't technically control their own first-rounder. It's owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder with top-four protection. They also still have a bundle of players who can help them win—or at least not suck—including the newly acquired Victor Oladipo.

Getting him from the Indiana Pacers could signal an inclination to stay relevant. Go ahead and short that stock. Houston owns its 2022 and 2023 first-rounders and should be looking to clear the deck of impact veterans and overpriced deals.

Eric Gordon falls under that umbrella. His price point was tenuous for a contender. It is less of a net negative for a team without championship hopes, but he still doesn't fit the big picture—especially when he's shooting under 30 percent from three.

Moving him with two guaranteed years left on his deal after this one will be hard. He has hit 77.3 percent of his twos, adds some off-the-dribble juice and can hold up defensively, but this is a lot of money. The Rockets will struggle to reroute him without taking back an equally, if not more, problematic contract.

John Wall

Contract Balance: Three years, $132.9 million ($47.4 million player option for 2022-23)



John Wall has played surprisingly well for someone who was away from NBA competition for roughly two years. He looks spry and is getting to the rim at a pre-Achilles-injury clip. He's even connecting on 47.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes.

Exceeding what were muddled, if not low, expectations doesn't make his contract that much more palatable. A handful of supermaxes have regressed into being problematic, and he was never at the same MVP level as Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook.

Maybe the Rockets won't look to actively move him. There's value in competing this year with so little chance of keeping their draft pick, and let's face it: He isn't someone they can just jettison. Encouraging indicators from this season and all, his contract remains one of the league's five hardest to ship out.