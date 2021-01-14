    Report: 3rd Wizards Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid Postponements

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2021
    The NBA logo at center court is shown during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    A third Washington Wizards player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

    The Wizards have already had two games postponed this week, Wednesday night's game against the Utah Jazz and Friday's against the Detroit Pistons. The league announced the Wizards did not have the required eight players available for the Pistons game after contact tracing.

    There have been nine NBA games postponed this season as a result of COVID-19, including eight in the past week, per ESPN.com.

    The NBA announced additional measures to the health and safety protocols in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The changes include restricting players to their homes or hotels, with the exception of essential functions, while pregame and postgame interactions are limited.

    The Wizards are scheduled to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a pair of home games Sunday and Monday.

    According to Wojnarowski, the chances are "fading" that the games will take place without postponement.

