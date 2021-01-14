Falcons Rumors: Saints VP Terry Fontenot Favored to Land GM Role

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints vice president, assistant general manager and director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot is reportedly the favorite to become the next general manager of the Atlanta Falcons.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "signs point" to Fontenot being the next GM of the Falcons, although nothing will become official until the Saints are out of the playoffs.

If Fontenot does land the job, he will replace Thomas Dimitroff, who was Atlanta's GM from 2008 until his firing during the 2020 season along with head coach Dan Quinn.

