Woj: Kevin Durant, James Harden Talked Nets Trade 'Months Ago'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden in a blockbuster four-team trade Wednesday. The team added another star player while making Kevin Durant happy in the process, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained on The Woj Pod.

"This was something Kevin Durant very much wanted," Wojnarowski (h/t RealGM). "He and Harden started talking about this months ago."

Durant and Harden were teammates together with the Oklahoma City Thunder and get to reunite in Brooklyn alongside Kyrie Irving.

Wojnarowski reported in November that Harden wanted to come to Brooklyn, noting the guard had conversations with both Durant and Irving about the move.

Durant denied these rumors when asked about it at his team's media day:

"James is a friend of mine, but I let the front office handle all of that stuff," he said.

It took a few weeks into the season, but the organization finally pulled the trigger on a deal to bring Harden to the Nets.

Durant and Harden alone create one of the best offensive tandems the NBA has ever seen, combining for seven scoring titles, 18 All-Star selections and two MVP awards. Whether or not they orchestrated the move to team up in Brooklyn, this duo will be scary for the rest of the league.