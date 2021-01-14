NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden Blockbuster, Ben Simmons, MoreJanuary 14, 2021
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden Blockbuster, Ben Simmons, More
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly acquired former league MVP James Harden in a four-team blockbuster involving the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium listed details of the deal, which will also see Victor Oladipo head to Houston, Caris LeVert join the Pacers and Jarrett Allen go to Cleveland. Any Harden deal was always going to be massive in terms of both scope and buzz. This trade certainly did not disappoint.
The Nets were willing to mortgage their future for an opportunity to win now, while the Rockets are reloaded with draft capital in the form of four unprotected first-round picks and four pick swaps. Meanwhile, the Pacers get an evolving talent in LeVert and got out of Oladipo's expiring contract, and the Cavs have a potential cornerstone center in Allen, particularly with Andre Drummond headed for free agency.
Here are some of the latest rumors with respect to Harden's pressing desire to get out of Houston, as well as the fallout from the deal and the reason the Boston Celtics were never real contenders to land The Beard.
Harden Turned to Wasserman to Facilitate Trade
It is no secret Harden has been looking for an out for quite some time. But he seems to have taken personal steps to expedite a trade from Houston.
Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Harden hired representatives from the Wasserman agency. The reps—Jason Ranne and Chafie Fields—were engaged with the Rockets and interested teams to facilitate a deal.
These moves seem to have been in the works for some time, even if the rapidity of the proceedings appears to be the result of Harden's postgame remarks following the Rockets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
Harden chastised Houston's prospects of being a contender in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old said the Rockets were "not even close" to the Lakers and other top teams in the league in terms of both talent and chemistry, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Harden also offered a final parting shot.
"I love this city," Harden said, per Iko. "I literally have done everything that I can. The situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed. So, yeah. Thanks."
One day later, Harden is on his way to Brooklyn.
There will be plenty of questions as to how Harden will fit alongside both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But his wish to begin a new chapter has been granted, in part because his representatives worked tirelessly to make a trade happen.
Simmons 'Fine' After Inclusion in Possible Harden Package
The Philadelphia 76ers had been a Harden suitor for some time, with Shams Charania reporting they were one of the finalists in the Harden sweepstakes.
It also appears the Sixers were, in fact, comfortable moving Ben Simmons.
After reports surfaced in December suggesting Simmons was available in Harden talks, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told Charania the team would not be trading Simmons, labeling the former No. 1 pick "an important part of our future."
However, Charania reported the Rockets were pursuing a package centered around Simmons. Marc Stein of the New York Times said Houston sought rookie combo guard Tyrese Maxey, in addition to Simmons, but Philly had hoped to replace Maxey with added draft compensation. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the Rockets also had interest in Matisse Thybulle. Regardless, it seems Simmons was the centerpiece.
Obviously, this suggests Morey was somewhat disingenuous in December, which could make for an awkward situation. Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Simmons is "fine" after his inclusion in various packages, but time will tell whether his frustration bears out on the floor.
The Sixers are off to an 8-4 start after Tuesday's win over the Miami Heat. Joel Embiid has been playing at an MVP level. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry have also looked like viable scoring options and floor-spacers early, though both have missed time in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.
Simmons has been a playmaker on both ends, averaging 8.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists to go along with 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks. But his scoring is down, and he is also taking fewer field goals. The Sixers still need the 24-year-old to stay engaged and be the conductor on offense. Whether he can put aside hard feelings and play at a high level remains to be seen.
P.J. Tucker Generating Interest
Now that Harden is gone, will P.J. Tucker follow?
Kelly Iko reported "Multiple teams" are interested in the veteran forward, who is in the final year of his deal. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported in December that the Rockets and Tucker were making progress on an extension, but Harden's departure could change things.
On the one hand, the Rockets are not necessarily rebuilding. Acquiring Oladipo as part of the blockbuster would suggest Houston still intends to be in the playoff race this year. After all, Oladipo himself is also in the final year of his contract.
However, the slew of draft picks Houston required could give general manager Rafael Stone incentive to bring in more compensation and look to the future. Tucker could be a valuable asset in this regard.
The 35-year-old has seen a decrease both in minutes and usage this year. But he is shooting 52 percent from the three-point line and can be an undersized forward who defends, rebounds and provides spacing. Tucker's toughness will also make him desired as a fiery veteran leader.
Perhaps the Rockets still feel Tucker is an integral player to the team's success this year. But if they are not going to extend him, they might choose to capitalize on his value and trade him.
Celtics Never Had Interest Including Jaylen Brown in Harden Package
Shams Charania reported the Boston Celtics were another team that expressed interest in Harden. But the extent of that interest is mostly unclear.
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said the Celtics were unwilling to include Jaylen Brown in any hypothetical packages for Harden. That seems reasonable considering Brown's sizzling start to the season.
The 24-year-old is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals through his first 10 games. Brown is shooting 53.9 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. He is continuing to assert himself as a legitimate two-way star and a franchise anchor.
Boston might have been tempted to add a revolutionary shot-creator like Harden to the mix. But it seems unlikely the Rockets would have accepted any of the Celtics' overtures if they did not include Brown or Jayson Tatum.
Instead, the Celtics will hitch their cart to their young stars as they hope to get over the hump.
All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.