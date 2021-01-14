NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden Blockbuster, Ben Simmons, More

0 of 4

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly acquired former league MVP James Harden in a four-team blockbuster involving the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium listed details of the deal, which will also see Victor Oladipo head to Houston, Caris LeVert join the Pacers and Jarrett Allen go to Cleveland. Any Harden deal was always going to be massive in terms of both scope and buzz. This trade certainly did not disappoint.

The Nets were willing to mortgage their future for an opportunity to win now, while the Rockets are reloaded with draft capital in the form of four unprotected first-round picks and four pick swaps. Meanwhile, the Pacers get an evolving talent in LeVert and got out of Oladipo's expiring contract, and the Cavs have a potential cornerstone center in Allen, particularly with Andre Drummond headed for free agency.

Here are some of the latest rumors with respect to Harden's pressing desire to get out of Houston, as well as the fallout from the deal and the reason the Boston Celtics were never real contenders to land The Beard.