Ranking the Best Teams LeBron James Has Been on

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Whether he's the greatest player in NBA history will be a perpetual debate, but there's no doubt LeBron James is the best player of his era. Sometimes lost in that conversation, though, is the talent that has surrounded him.

Early in his career, the Cleveland Cavaliers had some unspectacular or forgettable years. And nobody is remembering the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers fondly, either.

For most of his 17-plus seasons, however, LeBron has played on excellent teams. Rosters have included All-Star talents Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and Anthony Davis, as well as a few breakout players along the way.

Determining the best teams is a subjective process, but key factors include regular-season record, net rating, playoff results, All-Stars, All-NBA appearances and All-Defensive honors. Injuries are also considered.