Early Trade Targets Celtics Should Pursue at NBA Deadline
The Boston Celtics are light on certainties.
They have spawned one of the NBA's premier pairings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They can count on Marcus Smart for tenacious defense and better-than-you-think outside shooting. Tristan Thompson's motor is always revved. Payton Pritchard is already separating as one of the 2020 draft's biggest thefts.
After that...well, that's where the lack of reliability comes in. And that's absolutely an issue for a reigning conference finalist with legitimate championship hopes.
The Celtics could have a busy trade season, and the following three players have emerged as early—and obvious—targets.
Alec Burks, New York Knicks
Boston has built a top-10 offense almost exclusively on the execution of Brown and Tatum. The only other player averaging even nine points per game is Smart, who's on course to shoot below 40 percent from the field for the sixth time in seven seasons.
Obviously, having a healthy Kemba Walker back in the mix would help, but the Celtics are still struggling to replace the production lost when Gordon Hayward bolted to Buzz City. The well-traveled Alec Burks, a deadline-mover each of the past two seasons, can help.
Only a sprained ankle slowed his scorching-hot start. He scored 22 points in each of his first two games with the New York Knicks. He had 18 in 21 minutes (on 5-of-7 shooting, 4-of-5 from deep) during his third before the ankle issue forced him off the floor.
His current numbers (20.7 points on 53.1/66.7/90.0 shooting) are nowhere near sustainable, but they don't have to be for him to have an impact on the Shamrocks. As a spark-plug scorer who can hit open jumpers and create offense in complementary fashion, he's the kind of sturdy support piece this roster desperately needs.
John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
With all due respect to Thompson and Daniel Theis, the Celtics still haven't really addressed their Al Horford-sized hole on the interior. A bold move for John Collins might do the trick, though, and at 23 years old, he's the perfect age to grow alongside Tatum and Brown should Boston feel comfortable footing the bill from Collins' upcoming restricted free agency.
Collins would seemingly have no business being on the trade block. It's not like there are many players his age who are career suppliers of 20.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per 36 minutes. The growth in his game as a shot-blocker and floor-spacer has only increased his on-court value.
And yet, the Atlanta Hawks may not envision him as a long-term keeper. He views himself as a max-contract player, and they disagreed. They've also traded for (Clint Capela), signed (Danilo Gallinari) and drafted (Onyeka Okongwu) possible frontcourt replacements. Collins is now averaging his fewest minutes and shots—in a contract year—in three seasons, and he's not happy about it.
Could this be opportunity's knock for the Celtics? They might have the pick and prospect depth to draw Atlanta's interest should the Hawks make Collins available.
Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
Surprised to see Myles Turner make the cut? Of course not. He's long been connected to the Celtics, including this offseason in a possible sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward.
The lines connecting Turner to Boston are there for a reason. His spacing, rim protection and defensive mobility would add to the club's offensive potency and make its interior defense more formidable.
He also seems like he should be available, given his outdated fit with fellow Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis. Their shared minutes have been a positive this season, but their attack loses some punch with the twin towers on the court. Having Turner around also requires T.J. Warren (when healthy) to be pushed over to the 3, even though he engineered his bubble breakout as a small-ball 4.
Should the Pacers slip in the standings between now and the deadline, the Celtics should make an aggressive offer for Turner. Given their proximity to the title, it's not hyperbolic to suggest a big upgrade at the big-man spot could be what pushes Boston over the top.
