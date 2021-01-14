Early Trade Targets Celtics Should Pursue at NBA Deadline

1 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Boston has built a top-10 offense almost exclusively on the execution of Brown and Tatum. The only other player averaging even nine points per game is Smart, who's on course to shoot below 40 percent from the field for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Obviously, having a healthy Kemba Walker back in the mix would help, but the Celtics are still struggling to replace the production lost when Gordon Hayward bolted to Buzz City. The well-traveled Alec Burks, a deadline-mover each of the past two seasons, can help.

Only a sprained ankle slowed his scorching-hot start. He scored 22 points in each of his first two games with the New York Knicks. He had 18 in 21 minutes (on 5-of-7 shooting, 4-of-5 from deep) during his third before the ankle issue forced him off the floor.

His current numbers (20.7 points on 53.1/66.7/90.0 shooting) are nowhere near sustainable, but they don't have to be for him to have an impact on the Shamrocks. As a spark-plug scorer who can hit open jumpers and create offense in complementary fashion, he's the kind of sturdy support piece this roster desperately needs.