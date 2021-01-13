Bills' Keys to Win vs. Ravens in 2021 NFL Playoff Matchup

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills face arguably the toughest task of any home team playing in the NFL divisional round.

The AFC's No. 2 seed welcomes the red-hot Baltimore Ravens to Bills Stadium for what could be the most entertaining contest of the weekend.

To contain Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins, the Bills need a similar defensive performance from what they received in Week 14's home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in which they held the AFC North side to 15 points.

Offensively, Josh Allen can counter most things that Jackson throws at his defensive teammates, but to take hold of the contest, he must get Devin Singletary more involved with Zack Moss out injured.

If the Bills win, they should turn into the biggest Cleveland Browns fans that way they have a chance of hosting the AFC Championship Game next weekend.