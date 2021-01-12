Kyrie Irving Attends Manhattan DA Candidate's Virtual Event Amid Nets Absence

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving appeared to have attended Manhattan District Attorney candidate Tahanie Aboushi's virtual event Tuesday evening, per ESPN's Malika Andrews, who retweeted an image from the DA hopeful that apparently showed Irving present on the call:

Irving has missed the Nets' last four games. Brooklyn announced that the absence was for "personal reasons."

In addition, video has surfaced on social media of Irving attending a family gathering without a mask. Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement on the matter:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided more information.

"With the NBA conducting an investigation into the apparent birthday party video, not the Nets nor Kyrie Irving dictate his return date. Now, the league office can rule on possible protocol violations and mandated time away in quarantine—based on findings.

"If Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving is found to have violated league health/safety protocols, he's facing a proportional game reduction of 1/81.6 of his salary—$410K per game. He would forfeit that money for every game lost because of a mandated isolation. League's probing video now."



Irving, a six-time All-Star currently in his 10th NBA season, has averaged 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds in seven games for the Nets this year. He is shooting a career-high 50.4 percent from the field.