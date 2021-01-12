    Kyrie Irving Attends Manhattan DA Candidate's Virtual Event Amid Nets Absence

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 13, 2021

    Utah Jazz's Royce O'Neale, right, defends Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving appeared to have attended Manhattan District Attorney candidate Tahanie Aboushi's virtual event Tuesday evening, per ESPN's Malika Andrews, who retweeted an image from the DA hopeful that apparently showed Irving present on the call:

    Irving has missed the Nets' last four games. Brooklyn announced that the absence was for "personal reasons."

    In addition, video has surfaced on social media of Irving attending a family gathering without a mask. Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement on the matter:

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided more information.

    "With the NBA conducting an investigation into the apparent birthday party video, not the Nets nor Kyrie Irving dictate his return date. Now, the league office can rule on possible protocol violations and mandated time away in quarantinebased on findings.

    "If Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving is found to have violated league health/safety protocols, he's facing a proportional game reduction of 1/81.6 of his salary$410K per game. He would forfeit that money for every game lost because of a mandated isolation. League's probing video now."

    Irving, a six-time All-Star currently in his 10th NBA season, has averaged 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds in seven games for the Nets this year. He is shooting a career-high 50.4 percent from the field.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      KD Passes Baylor, Wade, and Dantley in Career Points

      KD Passes Baylor, Wade, and Dantley in Career Points
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD Passes Baylor, Wade, and Dantley in Career Points

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Irving Attends Manhattan DA Candidate's Virtual Event Amid Nets Absence

      Irving Attends Manhattan DA Candidate's Virtual Event Amid Nets Absence
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Irving Attends Manhattan DA Candidate's Virtual Event Amid Nets Absence

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Determined to Power Through Latest Crisis

      Diving into the latest protocols and imperfect solutions to the issues taking over the league ➡️

      NBA Determined to Power Through Latest Crisis
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      NBA Determined to Power Through Latest Crisis

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Jazz-Wizards Postponed

      NBA's sixth game in first 23 days to get moved

      Jazz-Wizards Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jazz-Wizards Postponed

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report