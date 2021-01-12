Bears Rumors: HC Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace Expected to Be Retained for 2021

Nam Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are expected to retain general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy for the 2021 season, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

"The rumor flying around the NFL right now is Bears will retain GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy into 2021," Biggs tweeted. "That's what folks working in the league have heard. We'll see if team has something this evening but that is the chatter that's out there right now."

Pace has been the Bears' GM since 2015 after spending 14 years in the New Orleans' Saints front office. He hired Nagy, who previously worked as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, as Chicago's head coach in 2018.

The Pace-Nagy era has resulted in a 28-20 record over three seasons, including two postseason berths and an NFC North title in 2018.

Chicago's 2018 season was the best under Pace and Nagy, as the team finished 12-4 and hosted a Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Pace was named Sporting News' Executive of the Year, and Nagy earned AP and PFWA Coach of the Year honors.

Chicago has gone 16-16 ever since, posting matching 8-8 records in 2019 and 2020. A .500 mark wasn't good enough for the playoffs in 2019, but it was in 2020 with the Bears earning the NFC's seventh and final playoff spot. Chicago lost to 21-9 to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round, ending its season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Pace signed a contract extension in 2018 that runs through 2021. Nagy is signed through 2022 after agreeing to a five-year deal in 2018.