Spurs' Gregg Popovich Comments on Push to Impeach President Donald Trump

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Tuesday that he was in favor of President Donald Trump being impeached for a second time after he incited a pro-Trump mob to storm the Capitol last Wednesday.

In his remarks, Popovich said "Trumpism is a cult" and noted that it was "dangerous and sickening to watch people like [Kevin] McCartney, [Mark] Meadows, [Josh] Hawley and [Ted] Cruz talk about we shouldn't do an impeachment because that might be divisive."

He added that "crazy nuts, whack jobs, lies and conspiracy theories have gotten us to this point" and said that impeachment "is the least that we can do."

"I don't have a lot of faith the 25th Amendment is going to be invoked," Popovich said. "But this impeachment will say a lot."

You can see the full remarks below:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Popovich, 71, has long been outspoken against Trump and his approach to governing. When Trump was elected in 2016, Popovich told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, "You can't believe anything that comes out of [Trump's] mouth. It changes day to day, depending on the situation and what he needs at the moment."

Popovich is hardly the only NBA or sports personality to critique Trump. Players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry have publicly clashed with him, while coaches like Steve Kerr and Stan Van Gundy have also been outspoken in their disapproval.

And Trump infamously spoke out against Colin Kaepernick's protest of police brutality and racial inequality when he took a knee before NFL games.

Trump could potentially become the first president in history to face impeachment proceedings twice. Tensions remain high around the United States, with many of his supporters refusing to acknowledge the results of a legal and certified election.