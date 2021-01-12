    Eagles Rumors: UC's Luke Fickell a 'Good Fit' for PHI; 'Hot Name' in NFL Circles

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2021

    Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell works the sideline during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Cincinnati. No. 8 Cincinnati's game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players. The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday, Oct. 15, the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has emerged as a "hot name" in the search to fill the current NFL coaching vacancies, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

    La Canfora reported some around the league also see Fickell as a "good fit" for the Philadelphia Eagles after they fired Doug Pederson.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

