Yankee Stadium to Serve as Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Yankee Stadium is soon to join Citi Field as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in New York City, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media.

The Yankees confirmed the team is in the "final stages" to host vaccinations as doses continue to roll out nationwide.

"The New York Yankees reached out several months ago to both New York City and New York State to offer Yankee Stadium as a potential vaccination host location," a team spokesman told Kuty. "Ongoing dialogue resulted in a call earlier today from New York City officials to the Yankees organization, and we are currently working with city representatives to finalize details that will enable us to utilize Yankee Stadium as a vaccination site. We are gratified knowing that Yankee Stadium will serve our community in such a vital and meaningful way."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

