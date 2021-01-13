Steelers' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

0 of 4

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Wild Card Weekend was a bitter end to the 2020 season and the beginning of a challenging offseason ahead.

What was once an 11-0 team full of promise stumbled to the finish line, culminating in a tough loss to a division rival at home. A 1-4 stretch to end the season saw Ben Roethlisberger go from borderline MVP candidate to throwing 12 touchdowns to eight interceptions over the final stretch.

Roethlisberger will be a hot topic in the offseason. He'll be 39 next season and due to cost the team $41.25 million in 2021. It's a crippling cost for a team that has several key pieces with expiring contracts and precious little cap flexibility to retain their talent.

That puts the team in relatively uncharted territory. An organization known for its stability is going to have a lot of things in flux as they make the decision to either undergo a rebuild or attempt to put together a contending roster on the fly.

Here's an overview of all the components that will make the Steelers' offseason.