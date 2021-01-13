Browns' Keys to Winning vs. Chiefs in 2021 NFL Playoff Matchup

1 of 3

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

You can't count on stopping the Chiefs offense. Even in their only loss on the season, they put up 32 points. It just so happened that the Raiders were able to put up 40 on the defense.

The only path to an upset is winning in a shootout. The idea that they can control the clock and establish the run sounds good in theory. But it isn't a strategy that has worked in practice. The Chiefs have allowed just two running backs all season to rush for more than 100 yards.

That isn't to say the Browns can afford to abandon the run (more on that later) but rather that the passing game is going to have to create some big plays.

When the Raiders upset the Chiefs in Week 6, it was behind a big performance from Derek Carr. The quarterback threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception.

Those numbers were boosted by big plays from Henry Ruggs III and Nelson Agholor. Ruggs had 118 yards on two catches, but 79 of those yards came before the catch. Thirty-nine of Agholor's 67 came through the air as well.

Specifically, the Browns need to get one-on-one matchups involving Juan Thornhill, Daniel Sorensen and Charvarius Ward. All three are giving up passer ratings of more than 100 when targeted this season, per Pro Football Reference.

Since Week 9, Mayfield's Pro Football Focus passing grade has been higher than Mahomes'. If the Browns are to win on Sunday, they'll have to unleash Mayfield and trust him to win the game.