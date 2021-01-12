14 Arrested During Alabama CFP Championship Celebration in Tuscaloosa

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Fourteen people were arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, while celebrating Alabama's 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Per USA Today's Tom Schad, charges for those arrested include public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. At least two people were also injured during the celebration.

As the title game was winding down, images from downtown Tuscaloosa began making the rounds on social media.

Large crowds gathering to commemorate a big win are nothing out of the ordinary. The specter of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, presents significant risks when events of this size occur.

Shortly after the University of Alabama resumed classes in August, 1,201 students tested positive for COVID-19. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox expressed his worry a similar outbreak could arise from Monday night.

"Our concern then was that we might see community spread coming out of that," Maddox said. "I think that probably holds true here."

Blankley told reporters that residents began arriving downtown around 10:40 p.m. CT and had dissipated by 12:02 a.m.

The Crimson Tide claimed their 18th national title to conclude the 2020 season. Mac Jones set a championship game record for passing yards (464) while throwing for five touchdowns. DeVonta Smith was the offensive MVP after catching 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.