    14 Arrested During Alabama CFP Championship Celebration in Tuscaloosa

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood hold the trophy after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Fourteen people were arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, while celebrating Alabama's 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

    Per USA Today's Tom Schad, charges for those arrested include public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. At least two people were also injured during the celebration.

    As the title game was winding down, images from downtown Tuscaloosa began making the rounds on social media.

    Large crowds gathering to commemorate a big win are nothing out of the ordinary. The specter of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, presents significant risks when events of this size occur.

    Shortly after the University of Alabama resumed classes in August, 1,201 students tested positive for COVID-19. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox expressed his worry a similar outbreak could arise from Monday night.

    "Our concern then was that we might see community spread coming out of that," Maddox said. "I think that probably holds true here."

    Blankley told reporters that residents began arriving downtown around 10:40 p.m. CT and had dissipated by 12:02 a.m.

    The Crimson Tide claimed their 18th national title to conclude the 2020 season. Mac Jones set a championship game record for passing yards (464) while throwing for five touchdowns. DeVonta Smith was the offensive MVP after catching 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Alabama’s Case as the Best CFB Team Ever

      Alabama’s Case as the Best CFB Team Ever
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Alabama’s Case as the Best CFB Team Ever

      Josh Planos
      via FiveThirtyEight

      Nick Saban Already Working on Chasing Title No. 8

      Nick Saban Already Working on Chasing Title No. 8
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Nick Saban Already Working on Chasing Title No. 8

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Latest Update on DeVonta Smith’s Injury

      Latest Update on DeVonta Smith’s Injury
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Latest Update on DeVonta Smith’s Injury

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Saban: Bama OC Search an 'Ongoing Process' Amid O'Brien Rumors

      Saban: Bama OC Search an 'Ongoing Process' Amid O'Brien Rumors
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Saban: Bama OC Search an 'Ongoing Process' Amid O'Brien Rumors

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report