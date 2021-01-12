    Alabama's DeVonta Smith Says He'll Be All Right After Dislocated Finger Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021
    Alerted 3m ago in the B/R App

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was unable to play most of the second half of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but he said afterward that he will "be all right."

    Head coach Nick Saban said after the game Smith suffered a dislocated finger.

    The Heisman Trophy winner suffered the injury after taking a big hit in the third quarter against Ohio State. He went into the locker room and didn't return to the field, reappearing for the celebration with his hand wrapped.

    Smith still made his presence felt in the first half with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, earning the Offensive MVP award in the eventual 52-24 win.

    It built on an incredible season for the senior, who entered the game with 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns.

    The production will likely make him an early pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but any injuries could be a concern going forward.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jones: Best Team to Ever Play

      Mac Jones doesn't hold back when asked about this team's legacy: 'I think we're the best team to ever play'

      Jones: Best Team to Ever Play
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Jones: Best Team to Ever Play

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction for Tide's Title Win

      Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction for Tide's Title Win
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction for Tide's Title Win

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Winners and Losers of 2020 Championship Game

      Taking a look at highlights and not-so-great moments Bama vs. Ohio State ➡️

      Winners and Losers of 2020 Championship Game
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Winners and Losers of 2020 Championship Game

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 Mock Draft: Post-CFP Champ Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

      2021 Mock Draft: Post-CFP Champ Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects
      College Football logo
      College Football

      2021 Mock Draft: Post-CFP Champ Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report