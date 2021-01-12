Alabama's DeVonta Smith Says He'll Be All Right After Dislocated Finger Injury

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was unable to play most of the second half of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but he said afterward that he will "be all right."

Head coach Nick Saban said after the game Smith suffered a dislocated finger.

The Heisman Trophy winner suffered the injury after taking a big hit in the third quarter against Ohio State. He went into the locker room and didn't return to the field, reappearing for the celebration with his hand wrapped.

Smith still made his presence felt in the first half with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, earning the Offensive MVP award in the eventual 52-24 win.

It built on an incredible season for the senior, who entered the game with 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The production will likely make him an early pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but any injuries could be a concern going forward.