Patriots' Bill Belichick Announces He Won't Accept Presidential Medal of Freedom

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced Monday he won't accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump.

Belichick said in a statement he was "flattered" by the gesture "out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients." However, he cited the Capitol breach by a pro-Trump mob for declining the opportunity:

An official from the White House confirmed to Politico's Meridith McGraw on Sunday that Trump was planning to bestow the country's highest civilian honor upon Belichick.

Tiger Woods, Mariano Rivera, Jerry West, Lou Holtz and Dan Gable have all received the award from the current president.

Belichick's relationship with Trump has been scrutinized since Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The future Hall of Famer wrote a letter to Trump congratulating him for a "tremendous campaign" while criticizing "an unbelievable slanted and negative media." Many initially questioned the veracity of the letter, but Belichick confirmed it was real and that it was tied to a friendship that "goes back many years."

In May 2018, Trump nominated Belichick to his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Belichick's decision comes as more public figures and organizations distance themselves from Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol breach, from which five people died.

The PGA of America announced Sunday it was moving the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. The R&A has also said it won't look to schedule the Open Championship at Turnberry, a course in Scotland owned by the Trump Organization.