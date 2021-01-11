Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Eagles QB More Likely to Stay After Pederson's Firing

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Carson Wentz's time in Philadelphia may not be coming to a close just yet.

After Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie announced the NFC East team was parting ways with head coach Doug Pederson on Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the chances that Wentz stays with Philadelphia increased "significantly."

Fowler noted it "became clear keeping both would be difficult."

Wentz was an MVP candidate during the 2017 season for an Eagles team that was competing for a championship.

However, he suffered a torn ACL and watched from the sidelines as Nick Foles led the team to a Super Bowl victory over Tom Brady's New England Patriots. While Wentz has flashed moments of brilliance since, he has never regained that form and struggled with consistency during the 2020 campaign on his way to 16 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

Pederson eventually benched him for rookie Jalen Hurts.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Jan. 3 that Wentz planned on asking for a trade this offseason and had a relationship with Pederson that was "fractured beyond repair."

Hurts is still in Philadelphia and could be the quarterback of the future after the Eagles selected him with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He threw for just six touchdowns to four interceptions but proved he can hurt defenses with his legs as a dual-threat option.

Whether Wentz could win back his starting job under a new head coach remains to be seen, but Monday's reports suggest he had no interest in coming back if Pederson was still in place.