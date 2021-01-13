Blockbuster Deals That Would Blow Up 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

4 of 5

Miami Heat receive: Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers receive: Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Kelly Olynyk, Andre Iguodala and 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

Miami might have dreamed bigger than Victor Oladipo recently, but there are two reasons to think he might become the team's primary target.

For starters, there might not be realistic avenues to Plans A, B and C. The bubble burst on the free-agent pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo once he put pen to paper on a supermax to stay in Milwaukee. James Harden and Bradley Beal are natural targets, but unless the Heat decide to dangle Bam Adebayo (which they won't—and shouldn't), they don't have enough to get a deal done.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Houston Rockets want "more significant assets" than Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. He then opined Miami might still come up short even it put everything and the kitchen sink on the table: Herro, Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk and first-round picks in 2025 and 2027.

But Oladipo, a free-agent-to-be who's finally knocking off the rust of a two-year recovery from a torn quad tendon, should have a more affordable price tag. He could be almost as impactful, though, by upping Miami's point-of-attack defense and diversifying the offensive menu as either the alpha or one of three copilots with Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Some in South Beach might question the logic of sacrificing assets for a player who could be signed outright this offseason. Here's the reason: The Heat could enter the championship race right now, and they shouldn't exactly be playing the patient game when the 31-year-old Butler is the face of the franchise.

The thought of a defensive quartet featuring Butler, Oladipo, Adebayo and Myles Turner is terrifying. And even if the team gets squeezed for spacing—it shouldn't be disastrous with Duncan Robinson still around, especially if Turner regains his touch—head coach Erik Spoelstra has the tactical intelligence to work around that.

As for the Pacers, they'd be selling high on a player they may not keep and moving toward a modernized frontcourt with Turner out of the equation.

Herro has a sky-high ceiling, Kendrick Nunn has more utility than Miami has allowed him to show this season, and Olynyk and Iguodala are both serviceable veterans and paths to financial relief. Throw in a future first-rounder and Indiana would almost certainly give this serious consideration.