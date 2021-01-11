Top Coaches Eagles Must Consider to Replace Doug Pederson After Firing

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles fans surely didn't expect their team to be looking for a new coach within a few years of Doug Pederson leading the team to a Super Bowl title in 2018, but life moves fast in the NFL.

The Eagles confirmed they fired Pederson on Monday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added "after speaking with two people close to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, it sounds like this is what it boiled down: Pederson was sick of people telling him what to do."

Philadelphia was just 4-11-1 this season and finished in last place in an NFC East that did not feature a single team with a winning record.

Making the playoffs as soon as next year in that division is not out of the question with the correct hire. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the coaches the Eagles should consider to replace Pederson:

