Wizards Reportedly Plan to Apply for $4.2M DPE After Thomas Bryant's Injury

The Washington Wizards have filed for a $4.2 million disabled player exception after losing center Thomas Bryant to a torn ACL.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news. Bryant went down in Saturday's loss to the Miami Heat.

The Wizards could use the exception on signing a free agent to potentially replace Bryant, who was averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds through the first 10 games of the season.

"I just know one thing about TB: He's a great kid that works hard, plays with passion, gives you everything he has," Wizards coach Scott Brooks told reporters.

Kyle O'Quinn, Ian Mahinmi and John Henson are among the veteran centers who could fill in and are currently free agents.

Mahinmi has a previous relationship with the Wizards after spending four injury-riddled seasons with the franchise, so he could be a natural fit.

Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner will likely split center minutes for the foreseeable future.