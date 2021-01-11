    Wizards Reportedly Plan to Apply for $4.2M DPE After Thomas Bryant's Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) is helped off the court after he was injured during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The Washington Wizards have filed for a $4.2 million disabled player exception after losing center Thomas Bryant to a torn ACL.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news. Bryant went down in Saturday's loss to the Miami Heat.

    The Wizards could use the exception on signing a free agent to potentially replace Bryant, who was averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds through the first 10 games of the season.

    "I just know one thing about TB: He's a great kid that works hard, plays with passion, gives you everything he has," Wizards coach Scott Brooks told reporters

    Kyle O'Quinn, Ian Mahinmi and John Henson are among the veteran centers who could fill in and are currently free agents.

    Mahinmi has a previous relationship with the Wizards after spending four injury-riddled seasons with the franchise, so he could be a natural fit.

    Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner will likely split center minutes for the foreseeable future.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Two NBA Games Postponed

      NBA announces tonight's Pelicans-Mavs game and Tuesday's Celtics-Bulls game have been postponed

      Two NBA Games Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Two NBA Games Postponed

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Westbrook Will Miss One Week

      Wizards star is 'expected to miss the next week of play' with left quad injury

      Westbrook Will Miss One Week
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Westbrook Will Miss One Week

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      HOU Confident Harden Stays

      Rockets are 'growing more confident' James Harden will finish the season in Houston amid trade rumors (The Ringer)

      HOU Confident Harden Stays
      NBA logo
      NBA

      HOU Confident Harden Stays

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Scott Brooks on Hot Seat

      Wizards HC 'firmly on the hot seat' with team tied for the worst record in the NBA at 2-8 (The Ringer)

      Report: Scott Brooks on Hot Seat
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Scott Brooks on Hot Seat

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report