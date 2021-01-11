Steph Curry Discusses His Career-Worst Shooting Performance; Warriors' Progress

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors did something few thought they could Sunday night: won despite a ghastly performance from Stephen Curry.

The two-time NBA MVP shot a career-worst 2-of-16 from the field in Golden State's 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Damion Lee knocked down two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining to clinch the victory, and seven Warriors players were in double figures.

"I never thought I'd go 2-of-16, so I never even thought about that," Curry told reporters when asked if he thought the Warriors could win with him playing so poorly.

The Warriors now sit 6-4, winners of four of their last five games and a far cry from the team that looked destined for the bottom of the Western Conference when the season began.

Curry added:

"It means obviously we're moving in the right direction. My offense, I expect it to be there every night. And obviously, with how teams are defending night to night, being able to figure that out, but in terms of us just having confidence across the board no matter who's out there on the floor, I think where we're at right now in terms of guys stepping up, us staying within ourselves, finding different ways to execute on that end of the floor. But we don't win a game like this ... without our defense, taking strides in the right direction. We all understood that tonight and definitely that won us the game with how ugly that second half was on the offensive end."

Golden State is far from a contender—the tertiary pieces around Curry are far too inconsistent—but there's a real chance this team could wind up making the playoffs without even having to participate in the play-in tournament.

Curry's own shooting is bound to improve from his career-worst numbers mostly across the board (not counting his aborted 2019-20 campaign), and the Warriors have clearly began building some level of chemistry on the court. Draymond Green's return has been of particular importance, giving the Warriors a strong secondary ball-handler and someone who fills in all the gaps that don't show up on a box score.