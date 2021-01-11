Top Priorities for Giants After Retaining Dave Gettleman as GM

0 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL's first-ever Super Wild Card Weekend has wrapped, and the New York Giants weren't a part of the action. However, the Giants should still feel fairly good about how they performed near the end of the 2020 regular season.

Things started slow for New York and new head coach Joe Judge. However, the Giants were able to establish a physical, tough identity, make serious strides on defense, and win five of their final eight games.

There's definitely something there that New York can build upon heading into 2021. The Giants appear to have the right coach in Judge, and they're bringing back general manager Dave Gettleman for at least another run.

"I feel better about our roster than I have in years. I think the two of them working together have started the building process of something that can have sustained success going forward," team co-owner John Mara said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Judge should have the benefit of a somewhat more normal offseason in 2021, but Gettleman and the Giants still have some challenges they'll need to overcome in the coming month. Here, we'll look at some of the team's top early-offeason priorities.