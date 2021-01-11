JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I Don't Regret' Browns Comments Despite Steelers' Loss

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had talked down Sunday's Wild Card Round matchup against the Cleveland Browns, telling reporters earlier in the week that despite their recent success: "They're still the same Browns that I've played every year. I think they're nameless gray faces."

Those Browns ended the Steelers' season on Sunday when they upended them, 48-37, at Heinz Field, but Smith-Schuster didn't walk back his comments.

"I don't regret saying what I said," he said. "They came out ... today wasn't our night. Hopefully the same Browns show up against the next opponent and do what they did tonight and have a great game."

The Browns entered Sunday having practiced just once and arrived in Pittsburgh without their head coach and multiple players, including guard Joel Bitonio, who is tied for being the longest-tenured player on the team.

But after they came away with the victory, they ensured Smith-Schuster was reminded of what he said.

Baker Mayfield offered a response to the comments earlier on game day, posting a montage of Browns touchdowns to Instagram with the caption "Browns is the Browns." After the victory, they trolled the star, making fun of his comments and his affinity for dancing on TikTok.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Defensive end Myles Garrett, who offered "no comment" on Smith-Schuster's thoughts when they first came out, responded to them following the win.

"We definitely didn't appreciate it, and I feel like we made that known tonight with our performances," he said.

"The same Browns" will get a chance to put together another surprising victory against the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.