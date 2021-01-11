Raiders' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

In their first season as the Las Vegas Raiders, one thing from recent history didn't change for the franchise: They missed the playoffs. It was the 17th time in 18 seasons that the Raiders didn't reach the postseason, with the only exception being the 2016 campaign.

Although Las Vegas missed the playoffs, this was the first time it didn't have a losing record since Jon Gruden returned as head coach prior to the 2018 season. The Raiders finished 8-8, and they were in the thick of the AFC wild-card race deep into the year.

However, Las Vegas lost five of its last seven games following a 6-3 start, and it's 19-29 in Gruden's second stint as head coach. The Raiders head into the offseason looking to make the necessary moves to try to get back into the playoffs in 2021.

Here's a look at some of the top storylines surrounding Las Vegas heading into the offseason.