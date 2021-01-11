Raiders' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

Raiders' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL SeasonJanuary 11, 2021
In their first season as the Las Vegas Raiders, one thing from recent history didn't change for the franchise: They missed the playoffs. It was the 17th time in 18 seasons that the Raiders didn't reach the postseason, with the only exception being the 2016 campaign.
Although Las Vegas missed the playoffs, this was the first time it didn't have a losing record since Jon Gruden returned as head coach prior to the 2018 season. The Raiders finished 8-8, and they were in the thick of the AFC wild-card race deep into the year.
However, Las Vegas lost five of its last seven games following a 6-3 start, and it's 19-29 in Gruden's second stint as head coach. The Raiders head into the offseason looking to make the necessary moves to try to get back into the playoffs in 2021.
Here's a look at some of the top storylines surrounding Las Vegas heading into the offseason.
The Defense Needs to Get Better, Starting at the Top
Tthe Raiders ranked 30th in the NFL in points allowed per game (29.9) and 25th in total yards allowed per game (389.1) in 2020. They were struggling so much defensively that they fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after a Week 14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, promoting defensive line coach Rod Marinelli to the role on an interim basis.
Marinelli isn't likely to be the defensive coordinator in 2021, though. According to Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News, the Raiders have spoken with former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley about the job, while Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris and Los Angeles Rams linebackers coach Joe Barry were other names mentioned by McDonald's sources.
Whoever becomes Las Vegas' new defensive coordinator will need to get better production out of a unit that struggled for much of 2020.
"We definitely didn't make it easy on ourselves," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said, per Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "As a defense, we have to be locked in from start to finish. We have good moments and then there is a lack of focus, a lack of detail, a lack of intensity."
While some of Las Vegas' defensive struggles can be attributed to injuries and underperformance, it will likely add some players to the unit via free agency, the draft or both. No matter what it does, it needs to find a way to play better on that side of the ball if it wants to be successful moving forward.
Agholor Could Be a Priority to Bring Back This Offseason
When the Raiders signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal last offseason, they likely weren't expecting the amount of production that the 27-year-old brought to their offense in 2020. He had some solid seasons during the first five years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he took his game to another level in Las Vegas.
Agholor emerged as the Raiders' top wide receiver, hauling in 48 passes for a career-high 896 yards and joint-best eight touchdowns. He got into the end zone in eight of Las Vegas' 16 games, and he went over 100 yards three times, capitalizing on his big-play potential and becoming a consistent deep target for quarterback Derek Carr.
The wideout is set to be a free agent this offseason. And after his performance in 2020, there's a strong chance the Raiders are going to make bringing him back a priority.
Rookie receivers Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards flashed their potential at times during the campaign, but neither has yet emerged as a top playmaker. While they develop, Agholor could continue to be a strong receiving option for Las Vegas, especially if he builds off his impressive first season with the team.
There will likely be a lot of wide receivers on the free-agent market this offseason, and Agholor this past season proved he is among the best options on that list. And it could mean he ends up back in Las Vegas in 2021.
Who Will Raiders Consider Taking with No. 17 Pick in Draft?
Even if the Raiders re-sign Agholor, they may not be done adding wide receivers this offseason. They are accumulating young playmakers, and there's a chance they could consider a receiver when they are on the clock with the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.
In fact, Las Vegas may even take an Alabama wide receiver with its top draft pick for the second year in a row. ESPN's Todd McShay recently released an updated mock draft, and he has the Raiders drafting Crimson Tide junior Jaylen Waddle with their first-round selection.
"This team still needs playmakers on offense," McShay wrote. "... He would give coach Jon Gruden yet another speedy problem to throw at opponents and also help one of the NFL's worst kick-return units. Thanks to a busy 2020 offseason and some secondary-friendly draft classes, there aren't too many other glaring needs."
However, McShay also noted that Las Vegas' 21 sacks were the fourth-fewest in the NFL in 2020. So perhaps it will also consider adding a pass-rusher with its top draft pick.
But Waddle is an exciting player. He's been limited to four games this season by an ankle injury, but he had at least 120 receiving yards in each of those contests. If the Raiders' receiving corps boasted Ruggs and Waddle, they could be set up to have big-play potential for many years to come.