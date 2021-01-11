Eagles' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

In just four seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles have gone from Super Bowl champions to last place in the NFC East.

This season, they had their poorest showing of the Doug Pederson era (which began in 2016), when they went 4-11-1 and were the worst of the bunch in a division where all four teams had losing records.

The 2020 campaign was a step back after Philadelphia had three straight winning seasons, a stretch that included a pair of NFC East titles and the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. Now, it enters the offseason looking to make the necessary moves to return to championship contention.

Who will be Philadelphia's quarterback for 2021 and beyond? Could Pederson be on the hot seat, even though he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title just three years ago? And what holes do the team have to address so that it can be successful again soon?

Here's a breakdown of those key storylines as Philadelphia heads into the offseason.