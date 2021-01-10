Patriots' Bill Belichick to Receive Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

With his term as president of the United States ending, Donald Trump is going to honor New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Per Politico's Meridith McGraw, a White House official said that Belichick will receive the highest civilian honor during a ceremony Thursday.

McGraw noted that Trump is planning to move forward with his schedule of events this week despite potentially facing a second impeachment in the wake of last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Per Heather Caygle and Sarah Ferris of Politico, Nancy Pelosi told members of Congress in a letter that Democrats will move forward with impeaching Trump if the measure to have Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th amendment to remove the president from office fails.

According to Eric Levenson, Amir Vera and Mallika Kallingal of CNN.com, five people were killed in last week's attack.

Trump has used his position as president to bestow athletes and celebrities with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Just last week, professional golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player were given the honor during a closed-door ceremony at the White House. Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who died in 1956, was also awarded a posthumous medal.

Other notable people from the sports world who have received the medal from Trump include Lou Holtz, Tiger Woods, Jerry West, Mariano Rivera, Roger Penske, Roger Staubach, Bob Cousy and Babe Ruth.

Established in 1963 by then-President John F. Kennedy, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is given to "individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Belichick has won an NFL-record six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances during his 21 seasons as Patriots head coach.