Jets' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

AJ Mast/Associated Press

If the Jets would have gotten the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, there's a decent chance they would have taken Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and moved on from quarterback Sam Darnold.

However, the Jacksonville Jaguars went 1-15 and are highly likely to take the top prospect in the 2021 class, making him their new franchise quarterback.

So, what will the Jets do when they're on the clock at No. 2 with Lawrence off the board? Perhaps they could still take a quarterback. Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson are among the other top signal-callers in the class, but it may be a bit of a reach to take either at No. 2.

And ESPN's Todd McShay doesn't think that's what New York will do.

"If it's not going to be Trevor Lawrence, it's going to be move down, if possible. If not, let's protect [Darnold] and get guys around the player we think can be our franchise," he told ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I know they like Sam. I think they would view Trevor as a potential upgrade, but I think they view Sam as good enough to build around."

Darnold, who was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, hasn't lived up to expectations during his first three seasons with the Jets. This past season, he passed for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

If the Jets stay at No. 2 and opt not to draft a quarterback, perhaps they'd consider Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who they could pair with Mekhi Becton as strong anchors of their offensive line. If they trade down, it still wouldn't be surprising to see them add an offensive player.