Jets' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

Jets' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL SeasonJanuary 11, 2021
After going 2-14 this past season, the New York Jets have now gone 10 straight years without making the NFL playoffs—the longest active drought in the league.
The Jets have struggled for most of that period (although they won 10 games in 2015), but their two wins this season marked their fewest since going 1-15 in 1996. So, as you might expect, the team has a lot to address this offseason as it tries to get back on track.
Since the season ended, the Jets have fired head coach Adam Gase, who went 9-23 during his two years at the helm. Before New York begins planning for free agency and the upcoming NFL draft, it will need to determine who will lead the team into the 2021 season and beyond.
Here's a look at some of the top storylines surrounding the Jets as they head into the offseason.
With Gase Out, Who Will Be Next Head Coach?
When the Jets last made the playoffs in the 2010 season, their head coach was Rex Ryan, who led the team from 2009-14. However his tenure ended with four straight non-winning seasons, and Todd Bowles took over at the start of the 2015 season.
Although Bowles led New York to a 10-6 record in 2015, the team still missed the playoffs. Then, it won five or fewer games in each of his next three seasons, leading to his departure. His successor, Gase, then became the first Jets head coach to not have at least one winning season since Rich Kotite (1995-96).
Now, New York is searching for a new coach. Among the candidates it has interviewed are Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
However, the Jets have yet to make a decision, as they've indicated it's going to be a broad search.
"We aren't the only team looking for a new coach," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said, per Eric Allen of NewYorkJets.com. "Time is always of the essence, but we're going to do this right."
Considering the trajectory of the franchise over the past decade, it makes sense that New York is conducting a thorough search. It's a decision that could determine whether it will soon end its playoff drought.
And with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins emerging as contenders in the AFC East, the Jets aren't going to want to get left behind.
Could Jets Consider Taking Quarterback with No. 2 Pick?
If the Jets would have gotten the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, there's a decent chance they would have taken Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and moved on from quarterback Sam Darnold.
However, the Jacksonville Jaguars went 1-15 and are highly likely to take the top prospect in the 2021 class, making him their new franchise quarterback.
So, what will the Jets do when they're on the clock at No. 2 with Lawrence off the board? Perhaps they could still take a quarterback. Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson are among the other top signal-callers in the class, but it may be a bit of a reach to take either at No. 2.
And ESPN's Todd McShay doesn't think that's what New York will do.
"If it's not going to be Trevor Lawrence, it's going to be move down, if possible. If not, let's protect [Darnold] and get guys around the player we think can be our franchise," he told ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I know they like Sam. I think they would view Trevor as a potential upgrade, but I think they view Sam as good enough to build around."
Darnold, who was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, hasn't lived up to expectations during his first three seasons with the Jets. This past season, he passed for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.
If the Jets stay at No. 2 and opt not to draft a quarterback, perhaps they'd consider Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who they could pair with Mekhi Becton as strong anchors of their offensive line. If they trade down, it still wouldn't be surprising to see them add an offensive player.
Jets Have Numerous Holes on Offense to Fill
No matter who ends up being the Jets' starting quarterback, there are other holes on their offense they'll need to address to put their signal-caller in position to succeed. And they'll be able to do that either through free agency or the draft, or potentially both.
New York could still use some offensive linemen to go along with Becton, its first-round pick in 2020, as building blocks for the future. Pro Football Focus ranked the Jets' offensive line at 29th out of the league's 32 teams this past season, so there's certainly room for improvement.
The Jets also could use some playmakers to put around their quarterback. They ranked last in the NFL in total yards per game (279.9) and now have several key players set to become free agents, including veteran running back Frank Gore and wide receiver Breshad Perriman.
Whether New York brings back Perriman or not, it could still benefit from adding a top wide receiver. And there are several who are set to become free agents, including Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay, Allen Robinson II, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V and more. The Jets would get a huge offensive boost by signing any of them.
In order for New York to improve, it needs to have more offensive success. So, this could be an important offseason for it to get some key players in place who can help its quarterback put more points on the board. The Jets scored an NFL-low 15.2 points per game this past season.