Derek Wolfe: Ravens Celebrating on Titans Logo About Team Unity, Not Disrespect

To hear Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe tell it, his team celebrating on the Tennessee Titans' midfield logo and waving goodbye to the home team was not about disrespect.

"This is an emotional football game," Wolfe said following Baltimore's 20-13 victory, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "Sometimes, you act out of emotion. It wasn't disrespect. It was more about team unity."

Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill's pass with less than two minutes remaining and all but clinched the win for the Ravens. A number of Baltimore defenders celebrated on the logo and were penalized for taunting, although Lamar Jackson made sure it didn't matter with a long first-down run on the ensuing possession.

There is something of a backstory to the celebrating on the logo stemming from the Titans' Week 11 victory over Baltimore.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was not pleased with the Titans holding a pregame meeting on Baltimore's logo prior to that game and even confronted cornerback Malcolm Butler. There were words exchanged, and Harbaugh and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had a brief exchange following the game.

Despite the history, Baltimore's defense earned the right to celebrate with a dominant performance.

It held star running back Derrick Henry to just 40 yards on 18 carries and set the tone up front. Tannehill threw for just 165 yards, and the Titans offense struggled to gain any traction throughout the contest.

That was enough for Lamar Jackson, who threw for 179 yards and ran for 136 yards and a score. Running back J.K. Dobbins also scored a touchdown, and the Ravens are headed to the AFC Divisional Round as a result.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore will face the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Browns win, Baltimore will face the Buffalo Bills.

A showdown with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs or Josh Allen's Bills will be difficult for the Ravens defense. If Sunday's performance was any indication, Baltimore will be up to the task.