Baker Mayfield Calls out JuJu Smith-Schuster's Browns Comments for IG Hype Video

David Richard/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't seem particularly worried about facing the Cleveland Browns in their AFC Wild Card Round matchup Sunday, telling reporters this week "the Browns is the Browns."

And Baker Mayfield took that personally, responding with an Instagram hype video citing Smith-Schuster's words.

"I think they're still the same Browns teams I play every year," Smith-Schuster said Thursday. "I think they're nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don't know. The Browns is the Browns."

The Browns and Steelers split their season series this year, though Cleveland's Week 17 win came without Ben Roethlisberger playing for Pittsburgh. There will be no love lost when these longtime rivals face off Sunday. Smith-Schuster just provided those "nameless gray faces" with some bulletin-board material.