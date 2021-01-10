Tom Brady: 'I Think I Know' Who Bucs Fans Want Us to Play After Beating WFT

Tom Brady: 'I Think I Know' Who Bucs Fans Want Us to Play After Beating WFTJanuary 10, 2021
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved on to the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs following Saturday's 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team.
On Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady said in a video message he knew who Bucs fans likely wanted to see next:
He was referring to the New Orleans Saints, who the Bucs would play if the Saints beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Because the Bucs are the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a Saints win would set up matchups between the Saints-Bucs and the No. 1 Green Bay Packers vs. the Rams.
That matchup didn't go so hot for Tampa Bay this year, losing both games, including a 38-3 shellacking in November. But Brady and the Bucs fans are ready for revenge.
