Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Among 9 Celtics Out vs. Heat Due to Protocols, Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics announced nine players will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat due to injury or health and safety protocols.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams are all out due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. Kemba Walker is dealing with a knee injury while Romeo Langford is out with a wrist injury.

It leaves just eight active players for the battle between Eastern Conference foes, as Tim Bontemps of ESPN noted.

Bontemps added it is unlikely any of the seven players out due to the league's protocols will return before Friday, keeping the team shorthanded for three additional games.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.