    Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Among 9 Celtics Out vs. Heat Due to Protocols, Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021

    Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum plays during an NBA preseason basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics announced nine players will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat due to injury or health and safety protocols.

    Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams are all out due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. Kemba Walker is dealing with a knee injury while Romeo Langford is out with a wrist injury.

    It leaves just eight active players for the battle between Eastern Conference foes, as Tim Bontemps of ESPN noted.

    Bontemps added it is unlikely any of the seven players out due to the league's protocols will return before Friday, keeping the team shorthanded for three additional games.

       

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Avery Bradley to Quarantine

      Heat guard will miss more time due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols (Woj)

      Avery Bradley to Quarantine
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Avery Bradley to Quarantine

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Boston’s Bench Unit Was Finally Rounding into Form

      Boston’s Bench Unit Was Finally Rounding into Form
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Boston’s Bench Unit Was Finally Rounding into Form

      daniellubofsky
      via CelticsBlog

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report