    Wizards Center Thomas Bryant's Knee Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Torn ACL

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) is helped off the court after he was injured during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant is done for the season after reportedly tearing his ACL, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Bryant, 23, is the team's starting center and was averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 10 games this season. 

    It's a major blow for a Wizards team that came into the season with postseason aspirations but has struggled out of the gate, starting just 2-8. The offense isn't an issue, averaging 119.7 points per game (second in the NBA). The defense has been putrid, however, giving up an NBA-worst 122.7 points allowed.

    Or as Wizards superstar Bradley Beal put it: "We can't guard a parked car." 

    Losing Bryant may not hurt the defense. The team has a defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) of 115.7 when he's on the court and a 110.0 defense rating when he sits. But Bryant has been excellent on offense, as evidenced by Washington's 113.6 offensive rating when he's on the court that drops to 107.6 when he sits.

    A major part in those offensive numbers is Bryant's ability to space the floor, as he was shooting 42.9 percent from three on 2.1 attempts per game this season.

    The Wizards have a veteran in Robin Lopez to take over as the starter, with Moe Wagner and the inexperienced Anzejs Pasecniks as backup options. But Washington's goal of reversing its poor start and pushing for a playoff berth just got a lot more difficult without Bryant, who was having an excellent offensive season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Recap: Wizards Lose to Heat, 128-124

      Recap: Wizards Lose to Heat, 128-124
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Recap: Wizards Lose to Heat, 128-124

      Bullets Forever
      via Bullets Forever

      Depleted Wizards' Comeback Comes Short Against Miami

      Depleted Wizards' Comeback Comes Short Against Miami
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Depleted Wizards' Comeback Comes Short Against Miami

      RSN
      via RSN

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report