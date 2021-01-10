Wizards Center Thomas Bryant's Knee Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant is done for the season after reportedly tearing his ACL, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bryant, 23, is the team's starting center and was averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 10 games this season.

It's a major blow for a Wizards team that came into the season with postseason aspirations but has struggled out of the gate, starting just 2-8. The offense isn't an issue, averaging 119.7 points per game (second in the NBA). The defense has been putrid, however, giving up an NBA-worst 122.7 points allowed.

Or as Wizards superstar Bradley Beal put it: "We can't guard a parked car."

Losing Bryant may not hurt the defense. The team has a defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) of 115.7 when he's on the court and a 110.0 defense rating when he sits. But Bryant has been excellent on offense, as evidenced by Washington's 113.6 offensive rating when he's on the court that drops to 107.6 when he sits.

A major part in those offensive numbers is Bryant's ability to space the floor, as he was shooting 42.9 percent from three on 2.1 attempts per game this season.

The Wizards have a veteran in Robin Lopez to take over as the starter, with Moe Wagner and the inexperienced Anzejs Pasecniks as backup options. But Washington's goal of reversing its poor start and pushing for a playoff berth just got a lot more difficult without Bryant, who was having an excellent offensive season.