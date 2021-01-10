    Report: Texans Ignored Firm's GM Advice After Paying 'Hundreds of Thousands'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Texans Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair watches warm ups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    When the Houston Texans hired Nick Caserio as their new general manager, it resulted in a waste of "hundreds of thousands of dollars" and "weeks of work" from the search firm hired by owner Cal McNair.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, search firm Korn Ferry recommended Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan to be the new GM, while Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick was also a finalist.

    Mike Garafolo of NFL Network previously reported five finalists of Khan, Riddick, Matt Bazirgan, Trent Kirchner and Scott Cohen were presented to the team from Korn Ferry.

    McNair changed his mind and went with Caserio, reportedly angering multiple people within the organization, per Schefter.

    Caserio, who had worked with the New England Patriots since 2008, had previously been a target of the Texans, with the team requesting an interview in 2019 until the Patriots filed tampering charges.

    Houston's executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby spent six seasons in New England and was seemingly a key factor in bringing in the new GM.

    "My relationship with Jack is a special relationship," Caserio said at his introductory press conference, per Cody Stoots of Sports Illustrated. "We've known each other a long time and I have a lot of faith and trust in him and I'm excited to work with him."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While Caserio could have success in his new role, it's clear Houston wasted resources by utilizing a search firm it later ignored.

    The team's decision has also angered star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is reportedly upset over his lack of involvement in the process, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Schefter reported Watson could consider holding out the upcoming season.

    Related

      Potential Deshaun-Tua Trade 🤯

      Watson would consider waiving no-trade clause for a trade to the Dolphins in return for Tua and other pieces (ESPN)

      Potential Deshaun-Tua Trade 🤯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Potential Deshaun-Tua Trade 🤯

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Insiders: Deshaun May Hold Out

      ‘Some around the league’ believe QB could ‘withhold his services’ in 2021 because he’s furious with GM hire (Schefter)

      Insiders: Deshaun May Hold Out
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Insiders: Deshaun May Hold Out

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Watson's Anger Level 'at a 10'

      Report: Watson's Anger Level 'at a 10'
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Report: Watson's Anger Level 'at a 10'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      HOU Ignored GM Recommendation

      Texans paid ‘hundreds of thousands’ to search firm and then ignored suggestion to hire Steelers VP Omar Khan (Schefter)

      HOU Ignored GM Recommendation
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      HOU Ignored GM Recommendation

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report