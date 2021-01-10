Report: Texans Ignored Firm's GM Advice After Paying 'Hundreds of Thousands'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

When the Houston Texans hired Nick Caserio as their new general manager, it resulted in a waste of "hundreds of thousands of dollars" and "weeks of work" from the search firm hired by owner Cal McNair.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, search firm Korn Ferry recommended Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan to be the new GM, while Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick was also a finalist.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network previously reported five finalists of Khan, Riddick, Matt Bazirgan, Trent Kirchner and Scott Cohen were presented to the team from Korn Ferry.

McNair changed his mind and went with Caserio, reportedly angering multiple people within the organization, per Schefter.

Caserio, who had worked with the New England Patriots since 2008, had previously been a target of the Texans, with the team requesting an interview in 2019 until the Patriots filed tampering charges.

Houston's executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby spent six seasons in New England and was seemingly a key factor in bringing in the new GM.

"My relationship with Jack is a special relationship," Caserio said at his introductory press conference, per Cody Stoots of Sports Illustrated. "We've known each other a long time and I have a lot of faith and trust in him and I'm excited to work with him."

While Caserio could have success in his new role, it's clear Houston wasted resources by utilizing a search firm it later ignored.

The team's decision has also angered star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is reportedly upset over his lack of involvement in the process, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Schefter reported Watson could consider holding out the upcoming season.