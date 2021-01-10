Ohio State vs. Alabama: Latest Comments Ahead of CFP National Championship 2021

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Justin Fields has been here before. And while his opponent will be the same, this time is much different.

Fields was a freshman at Georgia during the 2017 season, when the Bulldogs went up against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. And although he was the backup quarterback, he got into the game for a few plays and got a taste of what the contest is like.

Since then, Fields has transferred to Ohio State, becoming the Buckeyes' starter and one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. He's now set to lead them into the CFP National Championship Game on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and he'll again be going up against the Crimson Tide, just like his last appearance in the national title game.

"I remember it," Fields said, per Matt Howe of 247Sports.com. "A freshman playing in that game, I was just like, I'm actually in this moment, but that's pretty much the biggest thing that I remember, of course from that game, and of course the two plays I went in. I took a lot from that game, first playing Alabama and playing those guys. But, yeah, just being at this stage, I feel like that's the biggest thing that I remember."

Fields was on the losing end that time, as Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime. That was also the last time the Crimson Tide won the national championship, having come up short the past two seasons.

It's been longer for Ohio State, as it hasn't won a national title since the 2014 season, which was the first year of the College Football Playoff format. And if it's going to end that drought and win the national championship this season, it will have to hand Alabama its first loss of the season. The Crimson Tide enter at 12-0, having defeated Florida in the SEC Championship Game and Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.

"I mean, any time you play somebody like Alabama for a national championship, it's going to be a challenge," Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week, per Garrett Stepien of 247Sports.com. "I think our guys have the eyes on the prize, and it's a slow build towards the game. But I think we're going to come out with our hair on fire and play as hard as we possibly can and go from there."

The Crimson Tide have rolled through the majority of their competition this season. They won each of their first 10 games (all against SEC opponents) by at least 17 points. Then, they defeated Florida 52-46 to win the SEC title. They secured their spot in the national title game by cruising to a 31-14 victory over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.

A primary reason for Alabama's success has been its play on offense. The Crimson Tide have a ton of talent on that side of the ball, including Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, quarterback Mac Jones (who was a Heisman finalist), running back Najee Harris and more.

Ohio State is going to have a challenge trying to slow that unit. But Alabama also knows that the Buckeyes' defense will be tough to play against, too.

"Not a super complicated scheme, and they don’t have to be that way because they have great players, but it’s mostly four down fronts," Jones said, according to AL.com's Michael Casagrande. "I’ve been impressed watching them on film, very vertical team in terms of the D-line getting back there at the quarterback, and then obviously all 11 players rallying to the ball."

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had similar thoughts regarding Ohio State's defense after seeing it have success in its Sugar Bowl win over Clemson.

"They were physical up front. They did a good job of pressing the pocket. I think they played outstanding. Their secondary played well enough, made the plays they needed to make in the game," Saban said, per Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com. "They’ve got a lot of good athletes on defense. They’re physical, they’re athletic, they can run, they play well together. This is just a very talented group."

On Monday night, either Alabama or Ohio State will suffer its first and only loss of the 2020 season. The other will end it by celebrating a national championship and an undefeated season. And with both teams playing so well, it's hard to tell how things will turn out.

But it should be an exciting game, and it's clear that the players and coaches on both sides know that their opponent is going to be a worthy competitor.