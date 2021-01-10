    Hornets' LaMelo Ball After Triple-Double: I've Been Doing This Since I Was 3

    Blake Schuster
January 10, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Hawks during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

    LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Saturday night. 

    The accomplishment seemed more like an expectation than an exception to the young Charlotte Hornets star.

    "It's just basketball, and I'm doing what I love," Ball told the Hornets broadcast after posting 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. "I've been doing this ever since I was three, so it comes quite easy to me."

    That he was able to do it on such a quick turnaround was even more impressive. Ball faced his brother Lonzo and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, winning 118-110 before notching a 113-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at home on Saturday. 

    The No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 draft was electric, shooting 9-of-13 from the field with three three-pointers, one steal and just one turnover in 31 minutes. 

    Markelle Fultz previously held the record at 19 years, 317 days old. Ball beat that by doing it at 19 years, 140 days old. 

    If this is just the start of what's to come, the hype may not have been grand enough for the Hornets rookie. 

