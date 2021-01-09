    Wizards' Thomas Bryant Won't Return vs. Heat After Suffering Knee Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 10, 2021
    Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) holds the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards forward Thomas Bryant suffered a left knee injury Saturday against the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena and will not return to the game, the team announced.

    The center played just two minutes and did not record any points, assists or rebounds before the injury. Bryant was seen walking to the locker room with the help of team trainers.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bryant will receive an MRI and X-rays as the team works to determine the extent of the injury.

    It's another brutal blow for a Wizards team already playing without point guard Russell Westbrook (quad) on Saturday and attempting to work through a 2-7 start to the season. Bryant had proved productive in the frontcourt while averaging 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

    Head coach Scott Brooks is likely to lean more heavily on Robin Lopez, Moritz Wagner and Davis Bertans in the paint in order to make up for the loss of Bryant.

    They'll have quite the challenge ahead as the Wizards face Deandre Ayton's Phoenix Suns on Monday followed by Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

