Everson Griffen Apologizes After Tweeting and Deleting Criticism of Kirk Cousins

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Free agent Everson Griffen's quest to return to the Minnesota Vikings may be a bit more difficult after the defensive end tweeted, then quickly deleted, some harsh criticism of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Just before the playoffs got underway Saturday, Griffen wrote that Cousins "is ass," adding that head coach Mike Zimmer didn't want the QB to join Minnesota.

Those statements were quickly pulled from Griffen's account, and the veteran apologized for his comments.

That doesn't exactly clean up the damage, however.

Griffen is reportedly in Minnesota and has been training near the Vikings' facilities as he seeks a new contract after splitting the 2020 season between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, Griffen if hoping he'll get a chance to sign with Minnesota when teams begin handing out contracts in March.

Any conversation with general manager Rick Spielman may be a bit awkward now—especially considering the GM signed Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings in 2018, followed by a two-year, $66 million extension at the start of the 2020 season.