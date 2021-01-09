Jets News: Panthers' Joe Brady Completes Interview for Vacant HC Position

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

The New York Jets announced Saturday they completed an interview with Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy.

Brady, one of the hottest names on this year's NFL coaching carousel, interviewed with the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week.

The 31-year-old Florida native won the 2019 Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football for his work as LSU's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. The Tigers, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, threw for 61 touchdowns during a 15-0 run to the national championship.

He was hired by first-year Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as offensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

Carolina finished 21st in total offense (349.5 yards per game) and 18th in passing yards (243.0 per game), but star running back Christian McCaffrey, a major factor in the aerial attack, was limited to just three appearances because of ankle, shoulder and quadriceps injuries.

In mid-December, Brady was asked about the mediocre numbers.

"We've had opportunity to score touchdowns and kick field goals, and our goal in every single week is to win the football game. And so, if we're not winning the football game, then we have to evaluate what we're doing," he told reporters. "I know they haven't been the results that we want, but it's something that we want to be a part of it. We got to take make the most of it when we get those opportunities."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Panthers missed the playoffs with a 5-11 record.

Meanwhile, the Jets are searching for a new head coach after Adam Gase was fired last week following a 2-14 season. He led the team to a 9-23 mark across two years.

New York has to decide between moving forward with Sam Darnold as its franchise quarterback or considering one of the options who will be available with the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. It's a group led by Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson.

Given Brady's offensive pedigree, he could have a major voice in that decision if hired by New York.

Before his time with LSU and Carolina, he worked as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints for two years beginning in 2017.