Ohio State vs. Alabama: Key Storylines for College Football Championship 2021

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

When Alabama and Ohio State meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Monday night, it won't be the first time the programs have faced off in a CFP matchup. And the Buckeyes are hoping this matchup goes just like the first one.

In the inaugural College Football Playoff at the end of the 2014 season, Ohio State beat Alabama 42-35 in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the championship game (where it beat Oregon 42-20 to win the national title). That was the last time the Buckeyes made it there, as they had lost their previous two CFP games before beating Clemson 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

It's guaranteed that this season's national champion is going to finish with an unbeaten record. Alabama has won its first 12 games, which include wins over Florida (SEC Championship Game) and Notre Dame (Rose Bowl). Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are 7-0, having defeated Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game to reach the CFP.

While Ohio State is looking to win its first national title since the 2014 season, Alabama is aiming to win its third in six seasons, having won the championship in both the 2015 and 2017 seasons.

Here's a look at three storylines heading into college football's biggest game.