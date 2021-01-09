    LaMelo Ball Says He Wasn't Fazed Playing Brother Lonzo on National TV

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, center left, and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball pose for a photo on the court prior to an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
    Derick Hingle/Associated Press

    Friday night marked the first time LaMelo and Lonzo Ball played against each other in the NBA, but the Charlotte Hornets rookie wasn't nervous.

    Speaking to reporters after Charlotte's 118-110 over the New Orleans Pelicans, LaMelo said he remained calm while facing his big brother.

    "I've been in this for a minute now," he said. "I had ESPN games since I was a kid. So it was all normal."

    The Hornets looked to be in trouble early, and the Pelicans led 54-36 with less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter. Charlotte responded by outscoring New Orleans 71-51 in the second half to get its fourth win in nine games.

    LaMelo finished one assist shy of a triple-double. He would have been the youngest player in NBA history to accomplish that feat.

    He settled for 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The 19-year-old set a career high in rebounds and tied his career high in assists against Lonzo, who finished with five points and three assists.

