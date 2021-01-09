Saints' Alvin Kamara Activated off Reserve/COVID-19 List for Bears Playoff Game

Brett Duke/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara was activated off his team's reserve/COVID list and is expected to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Chicago Bears, according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

Wideout Michael Thomas has been declared active as well.

Kamara was placed on the team's reserve list ahead of the Week 17 battle against the Carolina Panthers.

Despite being inactive, he practiced virtually during the week with the Saints "hopeful" he could play in the wild-card matchup, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The running back then hinted at his return on Twitter:

His return gives New Orleans a major boost, as he's one of the best offensive playmakers in the NFL.

Kamara was named second-team All-Pro after finishing the season with a career-high 932 rushing yards plus 756 receiving yards on 83 catches. He led the NFL with 21 offensive touchdowns despite missing the final game of the year.

The 25-year-old did have some quiet games but was truly at his best in Week 16, scoring six rushing touchdowns in a Christmas Day win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In a year when key players like Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Terron Armstead missed time, Kamara was a major reason the Saints still finished 2020 ranked fifth in the NFL in total points scored.

With the versatile running back healthy, New Orleans will now hope to overcome its recent history and make a deep run in the playoffs. The Saints were eliminated in the first round last year, the second straight season of suffering a home overtime loss in the postseason.

Kamara had only 55 yards from scrimmage in last year's loss to the Vikings.

The four-time Pro Bowler will hope for more in the upcoming battle against Chicago.