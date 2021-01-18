    Kyrie Irving Won't Play for Nets vs. Bucks, Will Miss 7th Straight Game

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021
    Alerted 16m ago in the B/R App

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks as he continues working himself back into basketball condition.   

    Irving stepped away from the team because of personal reasons on Jan. 7 and will be missing his seventh consecutive game. 

    Head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Jan. 7 that he did not know why the guard was away, and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that night that Irving didn't know when he would return.

    The 28-year-old has been a difference-maker when on the court, averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this season. He averaged a career-high 27.4 points last season in his first year with the Nets.

    A shoulder injury limited Irving to only 20 games last year. It was the third straight year in which he missed at least 15 regular-season games.

    The Nets have proved they can remain competitive without Irving, but they'll need him to reach their lofty expectations this season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kyrie Helps George Floyd's Family

      Stephen Jackson says Kyrie Irving bought George Floyd's family a house 🙏📲 ('Rematch' podcast)

      Kyrie Helps George Floyd's Family
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kyrie Helps George Floyd's Family

      Basketballnews
      via Basketballnews

      Report: Nets Wouldn't Trade KD, Kyrie or Joe Harris for Harden

      Report: Nets Wouldn't Trade KD, Kyrie or Joe Harris for Harden
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Report: Nets Wouldn't Trade KD, Kyrie or Joe Harris for Harden

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Putting Up Career Highs Almost Across the Board

      KD Putting Up Career Highs Almost Across the Board
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD Putting Up Career Highs Almost Across the Board

      Brad Botkin
      via CBSSports.com

      Report: Cavs to Trade or Release KPJ

      Cleveland expected to move on from Kevin Porter Jr. following an 'outburst' in the locker room Friday (The Athletic)

      Report: Cavs to Trade or Release KPJ
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Cavs to Trade or Release KPJ

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report