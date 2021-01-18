Kyrie Irving Won't Play for Nets vs. Bucks, Will Miss 7th Straight Game

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks as he continues working himself back into basketball condition.

Irving stepped away from the team because of personal reasons on Jan. 7 and will be missing his seventh consecutive game.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Jan. 7 that he did not know why the guard was away, and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that night that Irving didn't know when he would return.

The 28-year-old has been a difference-maker when on the court, averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this season. He averaged a career-high 27.4 points last season in his first year with the Nets.

A shoulder injury limited Irving to only 20 games last year. It was the third straight year in which he missed at least 15 regular-season games.

The Nets have proved they can remain competitive without Irving, but they'll need him to reach their lofty expectations this season.