The Rock Posts Instagram Message to Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram on Friday to address United States President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

In the post, Johnson wrote: "To our Presidential leadership - sitting as well as elect, 'A house divided against itself cannot stand' #UNITY .. and history is always watching."

The former WWE Superstar and current Hollywood acting megastar's post came just days after a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol in Washington, D.C. and caused chaos amid the confirmation of Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Per CNBC, the violence in Washington led to four deaths and more than 50 police officers suffering injuries.

After initially refusing to accept the results of the electoral college, Trump reversed course Thursday, saying: "A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."

Biden is set to be inaugurated in two weeks, at which point Trump's four-year term as president will come to an end.

The Rock's comments may raise some eyebrows since he has teased a future presidential run before.

"I'll be honest, I haven't ruled politics out. I'm not being coy when I say that, but at the moment I am not sure. I can't deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring. And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people's lives on a global scale. But there are a lot of other things I want to do first."

The Rock has continued to cement himself as one of the biggest movie stars in the world since then, and it isn't outside the realm of possibility that a return to the WWE could happen in a year or two since his cousin, Roman Reigns, is doing the best work of his career and could be an ideal opponent.

After that, perhaps a bid for The Rock in the White House could be in the cards.